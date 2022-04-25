Africa’s Covid-19 cases near 11.41 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 11,409,064 as of Sunday evening, reported Xinhua, quoting the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,067 and some 11,543,387 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

It said South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,758,688 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco, with 1,164,670 cases, as of Sunday evening, the Africa CDC said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region. - Bernama