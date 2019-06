NEW YORK:The Stonewall riots at a gay bar in New York 50 years ago sparked the gay rights fight in the United States, and inspired similar movements across the world.

The clashes with police that erupted in the early hours of June 28, 1969 outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village reverberated for decades, resulting in major advances for gay rights in the United States and beyond.

Here are some milestones:

Gay pride

On June 28, 1970, Stonewall’s first anniversary, thousands of gays and lesbians take part in the first gay pride parade in the United States, marching from New York’s Greenwich Village to Central Park.

They are protesting laws and social conditions that make it impossible for gays to display affection in public, keep jobs or rent apartments.

“We have to come out into the open and stop being ashamed, or else people will go on treating us as freaks,“ Michael Brown, founder of the Gay Liberation Front, tells the New York Times.

Other cities in the US and around the world start organising their own parades in the following years and decades.

They are still held every year in New York, with some of the biggest parades taking place in Berlin, Sao Paulo and Sydney.

Over time the marches become a mix of politics on themes such as violence, AIDS and gay marriage and outrageous costumes with glitter, sequins and feathers.

Gay sex legalised, slowly

Before Stonewall, only the US state of Illinois had in 1961 decriminalized homosexual sex between consulting adults. Numerous other states follow over the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2003 the US Supreme Court strikes down the remaining state “sodomy” laws, in a case brought against Texas which affects a dozen other states.

The US lagged other Western states such as Switzerland (1942) and England and Wales (1967) in decriminalizing gay sex, which is today still illegal in some 70 countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) struck homosexuality off the list of mental illnesses in 1990.

Gays in military

On Sept 20, 2011, the US military’s ban on homosexuals serving openly comes to an end.

An estimated 14,000 service members had been expelled under the controversial 1993 “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law that allowed homosexuals to serve in the armed forces provided they kept their sexual orientation a secret.

Some 30 countries, including Britain, Canada and Israel, already allowed gays to serve openly in the military.

Under the administration of former US president Barack Obama, transgender recruits were to start being accepted into the military by July 1, 2017. The policy was controversially reversed by his successor Donald Trump, with the new ban coming into force in April 2019.

Gay marriage

In 2013 the US Supreme Court strikes down a law which denied federal benefits to gay and lesbian couples, by strictly defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

Under the ruling, couples in the 13 states where gay marriages are at the time allowed can benefit from tax breaks, family hospital visits and green cards, among other things.

Two years later, on June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court rules that the Constitution requires all 50 states to carry out and recognize gay marriage.

Gay marriages are at that point banned in 13 states.

The decision triggers wild jubilation and tears of joy, and Obama lights up the White House in the rainbow colors of the movement.

In 2001 the Netherlands became the first country to allow gay marriages, which today are legal in almost 30 countries.

Discrimination at work

In April 2019, the US Supreme Court takes up the question of whether gay and transgender workers are protected by federal law that bars discrimination in the workplace. A ruling is expected in 2020.

Less than half of US states have laws protecting people from discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment, housing and public services. — AFP