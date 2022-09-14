Air France cancels Friday flights over strike

PARIS: French flag carrier Air France said Wednesday it would cancel more than half its short- and medium-haul flights on Friday, as the country’s air traffic controllers wage a strike.

“We can’t rule out delays and last-minute cancellations” among the flights that remain, the airline said in a statement, adding that affected customers would be warned by text message and email.

Air France said just 45 percent of short- and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, while 90 percent of long-haul connections would go ahead.

The carrier’s move comes after the biggest air traffic controllers’ union SNCTA called members out on strike.

Worker representatives complain that inflation is eroding spending power and raise worries about future recruitment.

On Wednesday, the DGAC civil aviation authority said it had asked airlines to cancel half of flights during the strike.

It also said it was in discussions with the Eurocontrol aviation traffic manager to propose alternative routes for airlines to avoid French airspace.

The strike comes as the French government is preparing to unveil its 2023 budget, which the union says fails to guarantee the DGAC’s financing and could limit its ability to offer pay hikes. - AFP