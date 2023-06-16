Aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Indian airport

NEW DELHI: A passenger aircraft of a private airline company IndiGo was grounded on Thursday after it suffered a tail strike while landing at an airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said, reported Xinhua.

According to officials, the flight arriving from Bengaluru suffered a tail strike at the airport in Ahmedabad city.

IndiGo has confirmed the incident and ordered an investigation into the matter.

On Sunday, an IndiGo passenger aircraft coming from Kolkata suffered a similar tail strike on its arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. -Bernama