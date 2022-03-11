Airlines want end to Covid restrictions for EU flights

PARIS: Airlines and airports called Friday for an end to pandemic measures for European domestic flights as most countries in the region begin to relax requirements to present proof of vaccination and wear masks.

“Covid-19, and specifically the Omicron variant, is now pervasive throughout all of Europe, and population immunity is at such levels that the risk of hospitalisation or death has dramatically reduced, especially for vaccinated people,“ said joint statement from ACI Europe and IATA.

ACI Europe, which represents some 500 airports in the region plus IATA, the top trade association for airlines, noted that numerous countries were now dropping requirements to wear masks in public spaces or present proof of vaccination to enter social events.

“As European countries open up and remove restrictions, it is only logical to remove similar restrictions from air transport,“ they said.

Coming two years to the day from when the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, the trade bodies called for an end to requirements to present negative Covid tests and submit locator forms, as well as wearing masks on flights between European countries which no longer require wearing them inside public places.

“This will free people to travel, and support jobs returning to the European air transport and travel sectors,“ Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe, said in a statement. - AFP