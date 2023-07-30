Airport closed in Moscow following reported drone strikes

BERLIN: Two drones were shot down early on Sunday in the Russian capital of Moscow, reported dpa news agency quoting a TASS report, citing local authorities and emergency services.

“Ukrainian drones attacked tonight,“ Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

The facades of two office buildings were slightly damaged. However, there were no fatalities or injuries, he said.

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport in the southwest of the Russian capital was closed for departures and arrivals, according to TASS. Flights were being diverted. Operations continued at other airports in the region, however. Moscow has already been the target of several drone attacks, which came as Russia continues its month-long invasion of neighbouring Ukraine launched in February 2022.

Moscow also repeatedly targets Kiev with drones, missiles, and cruise missiles, causing death and massive damage in the Ukrainian capital as in other cities. -BERNAMA-dpa