Al Haouz earthquake: King Mohammed VI visits injured and donates his blood

KUALA LUMPUR: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday visited the earthquake victims at the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital in Marrakech, and also donated his blood for the victims of the 7-magnitude Al-Haouz earthquake last Friday (September 8).

At the hospital, the Sovereign enquired about the state of health of the wounded and visited the victims at the resuscitation and hospitalisation departments, according to a text message shared by the Morocco Embassy via WhatsApp in Kuala Lumpur.

“This royal initiative of great moral support to the injured and their families reinforces the various initiatives and measures taken, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions, to rescue, assist and support those affected by the earthquake.

Some 2,171 injured people were admitted to various hospitals in the Marrakech-Safi region, including 484 with major injuries and 1,570 with minor injuries. A total of 248 people remain hospitalised.

During the visit, King Mohammed VI also donated his blood – a powerful gesture that also testifies to the Royal benevolence and expresses the Sovereign’s full solidarity and compassion his people in times of hardship and misfortune.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry, in a statement Monday, said the death toll from the magnitude 7 earthquake that jolted the North African country late Friday has risen to 2,854 people.

The quake was the strongest to hit Morocco in the last century, according to the country’s National Geophysical Institute. -Bernama