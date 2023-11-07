Alabama senator blocks top US military promotions due to abortion law

WASHINGTON: One US senator’s stance on abortion rights has become a major problem for the United States military, reported the German news agency (dpa).

Republican Senator for Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, is blocking the confirmation of key personnel within the military because he opposes the Pentagon funding trips to abortion clinics for members of the US military.

The US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion a year ago. Since then, abortions have been banned or only permitted with significant restrictions in many US states. Therefore, the Pentagon covers the costs if a trip to another state is necessary for an abortion.

Senator Tuberville objects to the Pentagon’s policy. Democrat senators have accused him of holding the US military hostage.

On Monday, the commander of the United States Marine Corps stepped down by rotation. However, his successor and previous deputy, Eric Smith, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, so he is now only acting commander.

According to the Pentagon, this is the first time in more than 150 years that the Marine Corps has been led by someone not confirmed by the Senate. As acting commander, Smith has fewer powers than his predecessor.

His promotion is one of a string of high-ranking military officials that Tuberville could block.

US President Joe Biden nominated Charles Brown as the new Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, back in May. The Senate must confirm his appointment before the current Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, leaves his post in September.

“We know that these holds are going to have a ripple effect throughout the department,“ said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh. Tuberville’s behaviour sets a “dangerous precedent” that “puts our military readiness at risk”, she said.

Singh said this was particularly serious at a time when the US faces growing threats around the world, including from Russia, and the challenge from China.

Tuberville said on Monday that this did not worry him and the Senate would have to find a work-around. - Bernama