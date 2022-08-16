Alarmed by job scams, job bank removes 179 overseas job postings

TAIPEI: One of Taiwan’s leading online job banks has removed more than 100 overseas job openings posted on its website because of recent concerns over human traffickers’ attempts to lure Taiwanese to Cambodia through the promise of high-paying jobs.

Taiwan’s 104 Job Bank said Tuesday it has removed 179 job postings in “high-risk countries or areas,“ including Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, that have been provided by 37 companies.

Other countries considered to be high risk include the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Turkey and Uganda, Central news agency (CNA) reported the agency said.

The removal of the job postings were the result of the 104 Job Bank’s tightening of standards for listings for overseas jobs advertised by both companies based in Taiwan and those operating overseas, it said.

Taiwan-based companies must now be publicly listed and have had their investment in the overseas company formally approved by the Investment Commission to be able to list job openings overseas, the 104 Job Bank said.

It also reported that at the same time, companies operating in high-risk countries will not be allowed to post job openings on the 104 Job Bank website unless they are well-known publicly listed enterprises.

Commenting on the recent overseas job scam threat, the agency cautioned people against entertaining job offers that seem too good to be true, and it said it will cooperate with police and continue to look for suspicious job openings posted on its platform.

According to the National Police Agency, many Taiwanese citizens have fallen prey to human traffickers to take non-existent jobs in Cambodia and have been abused after arriving there. - Bernama