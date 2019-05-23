‘Alarming’ rise in rights abuses in Togo: Activists

LOME: Security forces in the West African nation of Togo have carried out a string of brutal crackdowns against opposition supporters, a human rights group warned in a new report.

The Togolese Human Rights League (LTDH) detailed an “alarming upsurge” of abuses, in a report released late Wednesday.

At least five people were killed, three of them shot at opposition demonstrations, in the period from August 2018 to April 2019, the report said, called “Togo: Terror against the People”.

At least 78 people arrested in connection with opposition protests remain in jail, LTDH reported, accusing police of “beatings and other inhumane and cruel treatment.”

Togo’s police force did not respond the report.

Opposition activists carried out dozens of protest marches last year, demanding the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe and proposed plans to change the constitution.

Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, succeeded his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who seized power in a coup more than 50 years ago and ruled with an iron fist till his death.

Earlier this month Togo’s parliament approved those constitutional changes, allowing Gnassingbe to run two more times as president — and potentially remain in power until 2030.

The constitutional change also gives Gnassingbe lifetime immunity from prosecution. — AFP