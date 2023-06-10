All airports in Philippines tighten security over bomb threat: Reports

MOSCOW: The Philippine Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) has put all commercial airports in the country on heightened alert after air traffic services received an email with a bomb threat, reported Sputnik quoting Philippine media reports on Friday.

The threat said that a bomb had been planted on one of the planes en route from the capital of Manila to other airports, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

The information is being checked, but immediate action has been taken at all the airports, the CAAP said.

The measures include increasing the number of airport security personnel and tightening of passenger and luggage screening in cooperation with police and military. -Bernama