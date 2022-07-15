All foreigners entering Thailand to pay tourism fee: Report

BANGKOK: All foreigners entering Thailand are expected to pay the proposed 300-baht tourism fee, NST reports.

The government is expected to impose the charge without any exceptions as it will serve as an insurance coverage of up to 500,000 baht per person, including for accidents and natural disasters.

The government is expected to start the collection when a feasible collection method is finalised for all entry points.

Diplomats and expatriates living in Thailand are expected to be excluded from paying the tourism fee.