Almost 1,000 buildings destroyed by Canary Islands eruption

MADRID: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the La Palma island of the Canary Islands has buried about 400 hectares of land and destroyed almost 1,000 buildings, according to Spain’s Department of National Security and the EU Copernicus system.

These are the most updated figures available while waiting for visibility in the area of the eruption to improve and enable new assessments via satellite images, Italian news agency (ANSA) reported Copernicus said Monday.

Almost 30 hectares of the sea have been filled with molten rock.

On Sunday evening, part of the main cone of the volcano collapsed (considered normal by experts in this type of eruption), which led to a considerable increase in the flow of lava coming out of Cumbre Vieja, volcanologists told Spanish media.

Initial observations suggest that the molten rock is moving in the same direction as previous times, and so for the time being new areas directly hit have not been reported, it added.

On Sunday, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced about 200 million euros more in aid to help with the “reconstruction” of La Palma. — Bernama