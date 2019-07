SAO PAULO: Brazil’s competition watchdog on Monday fined Alstom, Bombardier and nine other companies 535 million reais (RM 582.6 million) for illegally colluding on tenders for building metro lines and suburban trains.

The companies belonged to a “cartel” that distorted at least 26 tenders between 1999 and 2013 in four Brazilian states, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) said.

Their objective was to “divide the market, fix prices, adjust conditions, advantages and modes of participation of companies in the tenders,“ CADE said.

Fines for the 11 companies, which also included Spain’s CAF and Japan’s Mitsui, totaled 515.6 million reais (RM 561.4 million) plus 19.5 million reais (RM 21.2 million) for 42 managers.

Alstom, which was considered to be one of the leaders of the cartel, has been banned from participating in any tender process in Brazil’s rail sector for five years.

Alstom and Canada’s Bombardier also have been barred from receiving public subsidies or tax exemptions for the same period.

Germany’s Siemens was also a member of the cartel, but it avoided punishment after signing a “leniency agreement” with Brazilian authorities.

The fines could be subject to appeal.

Alstom Brazil said it would “examine in due course the legal provisions” open to it.

Bombardier said it had “fully cooperated with investigators and would continue to do so.” — AFP