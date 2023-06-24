Amazon to invest US$15b more in India

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giant Amazon Saturday announced it plans to invest an additional US$15 billion in India, taking its total investment in the country to US$26 billion, reported Xinhua.

The announcement was made by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Friday.

Indian Prime Minister’s Office Saturday said Modi and Jassy held discussions on the area of e-commerce and also discussed the potential of further collaboration with Amazon in the logistics sector in India.

“Prime Minister welcomed Amazon’s initiative of promoting digitization of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India,“ the PMO in a statement said. - Bernama