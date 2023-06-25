An open-heart surgery successfully performed to save female pilgrim

MAKKAH: A medical team at the Makkah-based King Abdullah Medical City has saved the life of a female pilgrim after she suffered an acute heart attack and myocardial infarction.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry reported that the patient, who was in her seventies, suffered from angina pectoris due to an acute clot in the coronary arteries with myocardial infarction, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The medical team performed an urgent cardiac catheterisation operation, through which it was revealed that there was a blockage in three coronary arteries.

She was admitted to cardiac care for critical cases until her condition stabilised. She recovered in preparation for completing her Hajj rituals with good health, the report added. - Bernama