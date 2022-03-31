Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian kids at Rome hospital

ROME: Hollywood actor and rights activist Angelina Jolie visited Ukrainian children at Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital on Wednesday, Italian news agency (ANSA) reported the hospital said Thursday.

“I’m praying for the end of the war. This is the the only way to stop the suffering and the fleeing from the areas of conflict. It is horrible to see children paying the price, in lives lost, health damaged and trauma”, she said.

UN refugee agency UNHCR said Wednesday that four million Ukrainians had now fled the country after Russia's invasion. - Bernama