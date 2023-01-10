Ankara police dispose of ‘suspicious packages’ after bomb attack

ISTANBUL: Bomb disposal teams from the Turkish police are carrying out controlled detonations of “suspicious packages” on Sunday, following a bombing in Ankara that authorities described as a terrorist attack, reported German news agency (dpa).

Police in Ankara told residents that there is no reason to panic over the latest explosions in a post on social media on Sunday.

Two attackers were killed in the attack in the heart of the Turkish capital on Sunday, the government said. The Interior Ministry described the two attackers as “terrorists”.

One of the attackers blew himself up in front of the entrance to the ministry, while the second was “neutralised”, according to the ministry.

The second attacker had also been carrying explosives on his body. These were detonated in a controlled manner, according to a report from broadcaster NTV. - Bernama