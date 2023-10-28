Another earthquake hits Afghanistan disaster zone

ISLAMABAD: Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), weeks after a series of deadly quakes rocked the area, reported German news agency (dpa).

The quake on Saturday morning had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of around 10 km, the USGS posted on its website.

Initially, there was no report of any damage or casualties.

On Oct 7 and 11, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan’s western province of Herat.

According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000 others. Dozens of villages were completely flattened, and people took to camping out in open spaces for fear of further earth tremors. - Bernama