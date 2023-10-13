  1. World

Anti-Mafia author fined US$1k for calling Italy’s PM ‘bastard’

Italian journalist and writer Roberto Saviano adresses the press after the verdict in the libel trial brought by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against Saviano before the Court of Rome on 12 October 2023. AFPPIXItalian journalist and writer Roberto Saviano adresses the press after the verdict in the libel trial brought by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against Saviano before the Court of Rome on 12 October 2023. AFPPIX

ROME: Italian anti-Mafia author and human rights campaigner Roberto Saviano was on Thursday convicted of libel and fined €1,000 (US$1,055) for calling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “bastard” over her hardline views on immigration.

The 44-year-old writer and his supporters had presented the case as a test of freedom of expression in a country where defamation can be punished with up to three years’ imprisonment, even if it usually results in a fine.

A Rome court found Saviano guilty and imposed the fine. The prosecution had asked for a 10,000-euro penalty.

Meloni sued Saviano, calling him a “serial hater”, when she was in opposition, in response to a 2020 TV interview in which he lambasted her and fellow right-wing leader Matteo Salvini for their attacks on migrant rescue-charity vessels.

“All the bullshit (said about NGOs), sea taxis, cruises (for migrants),” he said. “All I can say is: bastards, how could you? Meloni, Salvini: bastards.”

Saviano spoke after seeing footage of a sea rescue by Spanish NGO Open Arms in which a six-month-old baby from Guinea died before he could be airlifted to Italy.

Last year, Meloni told a newspaper she saw no reason to drop the charges – as she has been urged to by the PEN International writers’ association – saying judges could decide “impartially” even in a case involving the prime minister.

Saviano, who has lived under 24-hour police protection since his 2006 breakthrough book “Gomorrah”, an expose on the Naples mafia that was adapted into a movie and a TV series, has a history of clashing with right-wing politicians.

He is a defendant in another libel case brought against him by Salvini, involving a separate incident from the 2020 TV interview, while he won in May a civil defamation case against culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. - Reuters