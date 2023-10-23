Anwar: Attacks on Gaza must stop

CAIRO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says all parties, including the world’s major powers, must work towards a ceasefire in Gaza to ease tensions in the region.

He said the killing of children, women and innocent Palestinians in Gaza must stop.

“Malaysia is not a big country, not an Arab country, not a Gulf country that neighbours Palestine. But we are responsible for voicing the conscience of the Ummah and the Palestinian people,“ he said when speaking at the meet-and-greet session with the Malaysian diaspora and students in Egypt here last night.

About 1,200 Malaysians gathered at the event which was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan and Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt Zamani Ismail as well as other Malaysian embassy officials in Cairo.

Anwar also regretted the stance adopted by several Western powers that did not seem interested in stopping the cruelty, oppression and killing of Palestinians in Gaza, besides being cold towards the efforts of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, when answering questions from members of the diaspora, Anwar said he gave complete freedom to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in carrying out its responsibility to fight corruption in the country.

He also expressed confidence that the issue could be overcome with the support of all parties, including the country’s top leaders, who should avoid using their positions to accumulate wealth.

Anwar, who is on a two-day working visit to Egypt, is scheduled to have an audience with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al Ittihadiya Palace.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb before departing for Kuala Lumpur.-Bernama