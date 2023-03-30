Apple to host Worldwide Developers Conference in June

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple announced on Wednesday the company will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 to 9, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person on the opening day at Apple Park, in the western US state of California.

Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. The event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools, reported Xinhua.

This year’s online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers.

WWDC23 is also an opportunity to support student developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programmes that seek to elevate developers and learners of all ages who love to code.

With the help of Swift Playgrounds, students can create an app playground on a topic of their choice, according to Apple.

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,“ said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. - Bernama