Argentina registers record number of daily Covid-19 cases

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has confirmed 14,687 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the country’s Ministry of Health said, Sputnik news agency reported.

“Today, 14,687 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed ... Within the past 24 hours, 312 fatalities have been registered,“ the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus now stands at 779,689.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Argentina has reached 20,599 people.

The number of recovered patients has reached 614,515, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over one million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. - Bernama