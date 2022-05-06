Armed gang robs Chanel store in Paris

PARIS: Burglars armed with Kalashnikov broke into high-end fashion brand Chanel’s store in Paris, a few steps away from the Justice Ministry, on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported police said.

The burglary estimated to be in millions of euros, was caught on camera. Four burglars, wearing helmets and masked in head-to-toe black were filmed exiting the Chanel watches and fine jewelry store at rue de la Paix, a fashionable shopping street in the centre of Paris, and fleeing on two motorbikes. At least one of them was armed with an AK-47, the report added.

The burglars calmly left the store with loaded bags even as joggers and traffic continued to pass by at the usual pace.

The video appeared to be shot by a passerby on the phone and was posted on social media.

The store has been temporarily closed following the incident, and the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

The 18 Place Vendome store has a special place in the iconic French brand’s history. Gabrielle or Coco Chanel, who founded the designer brand, lived at the Ritz hotel a few blocks away overlooking Place Vendome, city’s most famous and beautiful neoclassical squares. — Bernama