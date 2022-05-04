Armed man breaks into restricted areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK: Thai police arrested a man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, for trespassing into Suvarnabhumi Airport’s restricted zone and attempting to board an empty aircraft.

Airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn said in the incident at 11.50 am on Tuesday, a 34 year-old man rode a motorcycle into a restricted Suvarnabhumi Airport zone.

He said airport’s security guards were alerted and monitored the man’s movements via closed-circuit security cameras.

“The man attempted to board a plane from which passengers had just disembarked.

“The man armed with an axe was arrested at 12.03 pm as he was trying to enter a passenger building,” he said at a press conference here today.

Kittipong assured that the incident did not disrupt airport services.

“The security officials had done everything to comply with standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of all passengers,” he said.

The man sustained minor injuries and was later detained at the Suvarnabhumi police station.

A replica handgun, a pair of scissors, an axe and a methamphetamine pill in a plastic box were recovered from the man.

Suvarnabhumi police chief Pol Col Jirawat Piempinsreth said police had pressed eight charges against the man. The charges include trespassing into an airport’s restricted area, causing damage to airport property, carrying a weapon in public without proper reason and possessing and consuming drugs. - Bernama