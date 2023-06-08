Around 30 missing after two shipwrecks off Lampedusa, Italy

ROME: Around 30 people were reported to be missing early Sunday after two shipwrecks overnight off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The Coast Guard rescued 57 migrants and recovered two bodies, those of a woman and a child, reported Italian news agency ANSA.

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) cultural mediations spoke to the survivors who reported that two boats had sunk.

The first was said to have had 48 people on board, 45 of whom were saved with three unaccounted for.

The second was carrying 42 people from Sub-Saharan African, 14 of whom were picked up. - Bernama