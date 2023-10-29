Friend’s star Matthew Perry dead at 54

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry, one of the stars from the iconic television series, Friends, has passed away at 54 years old on Saturday, according to US media outlets.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 17 Again actor was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement.

TMZ also reported that there were no signs of foul play surrounding his death.

Matthew was famous for his role as the upbeat Chandler Bing in the smash hit series, Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

He also starred in several films, mainly comedy, such as Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and Getting In -- being some of his more memorable roles.

The star also opened up about his battle with addiction in his memoir released last year, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.