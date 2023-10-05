ASEAN leaders express deep concern with ongoing violence in Myanmar

LABUAN BAJO: The Association of Southest Asian Nations (ASEAN) is deeply concerned with the ongoing violence in Myanmar, particularly an armed attack on a humanitarian convoy.

Leaders of ASEAN in a statement urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.

They supported the statement on 8 May 2023 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the Chair of ASEAN in response to the recent attack on a convoy of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and the ASEAN Monitoring Team in Myanmar.

“We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable,“ ASEAN Leaders noted.

Leaders also expressed support for the efforts of Joko Widodo, including its continued engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar, to encourage progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.

Eight ASEAN leaders including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 to discuss a number of issues of common interest to the regional grouping.

Myanmar’s head of government was not invited.- Bernama