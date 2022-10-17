At least 122 dead in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests

NICOSIA: At least 122 people have been killed in Iran's crackdown on more than a month of nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said Monday.

The Iranian security forces also killed at least another 93 people during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, IHR said in a statement.

The group, updating an earlier toll of 108 dead, said that among those killed nationwide were 27 children.

The group’s director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, condemned what he called “the reckless state violence which has even targeted children and prisoners, along with the false narratives presented by Islamic Republic officials”.

Protests erupted across Iran on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The violence in Zahedan erupted on September 30 during protests that were triggered by anger over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region. - AFP