At least 3 dead, 10 missing in building collapse in Northern Brazil

BRASILIA: At least three people were killed Friday and 10 were missing, including children, after the collapse of a building in the Brazilian city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, reported Xinhua quoting the Civil Defence and Fire Department.

As of early Friday afternoon, a man, a woman and an adolescent were found dead in the rubble, while two people were rescued alive, a 65-year-old woman and a 15-year-old.

According to the Fire Department report, the incident occurred at about 6am local time, when one of the building’s blocks collapsed completely, while another partially fell.

The building had a ground floor and three other floors, with four apartments each.

The Recife Metropolitan Area has been affected by heavy rains since Thursday night, which made it more difficult for the Fire Department to search for the missing.