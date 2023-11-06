At least 3 killed in wildfires in Eastern Kazakhstan

ASTANA: Three people have died with 11 reportedly missing in forest fires that broke out Thursday in the Abai region, eastern Kazakhstan, reported Xinhua, citing local media.

More than 800 people have participated in firefighting, search and rescue work.

Around 700 residents have been evacuated and shelters have been set up.

Despite the high temperatures, large burning areas and wind gusts, the situation has been brought under control, said Nurbolat Derbisov, chairman of the Fire Service Committee at the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was reported that the cause of the fire was two lightning strikes.-Bernama