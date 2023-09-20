At least 32 killed, over 200 injured in shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN: At least 32 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Sputnik quoted Armenian state-run news agency Armenpress report on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Baku announced the launch of “local-level anti-terrorist activities” in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at “restoring the constitutional order”. It also said Azerbaijani forces only targeted military objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenian state media reported multiple casualties among civilians as a result of the strikes. Yerevan described the operation as aggression and reiterated that it had no military presence in the disputed region.

According to the news agency, as a result of the shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh, 32 people have been killed and more than 200 injured. Seven of those killed, including two children, and 35 wounded, including 13 children, were civilians.-Bernama