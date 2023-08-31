At least 58 dead in Johannesburg building fire

JOHANNESBURG: At least 58 people have died in a fire at a multi-storey building in the South African city of Johannesburg, reported German Press Agency, (dpa), quoting local emergency services on Thursday.

At least 43 other people were injured, said Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.

The death toll steadily increased overnight after the blaze erupted in the early hours of Thursday at the building in the city’s central business district.

Mulaudzi said the casualty figures could rise further as the search for bodies continues.-Bernama