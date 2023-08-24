At least four people killed in a shooting incident at a biker bar in US

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed in a shooting at a biker bar in the US state of California on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooter is among the deceased at the incident which took place at the renowned Cook’s Corner bar situated in Trabuco Canyon, Orange County, Anadolu Agency reported citing the police.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated that the situation at the Cook’s Corner bar is currently under control.

Five out of six individuals who were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention had sustained gunshot wounds.

However, none of the sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene suffered any injuries. - Bernama