At least four wounded in strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv

KYIV: Strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv damaged “critical infrastructure” and wounded at least four people Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia has launched waves of drone and missile strikes across Ukraine since its invasion in February 2022.

The Lviv region – hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines -- has been largely peaceful.

“A critical infrastructure facility in Lviv has been damaged, there are injured according to initial reports,“ Lviv governor Maksym Kozytski wrote on Telegram.

He did not give further details or specify whether the strikes were from drones or missiles.

Earlier, he had warned that “several” missiles were “moving in the direction of the western regions”, citing Ukraine’s Air Forces Command,

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that a “series of explosions” had been heard in the historic city and warned residents to stay in shelters.

“At this moment, we know about 4 wounded as a result of the missile attack,“ he said.

One person was in “serious” condition and had been taken to hospital, he adde.d

Unverified videos posted to Telegram purporting to show the aftermath of the attack showed shattered glass littering the floor of what appeared to be a dormitory.

On June 20, Lviv was hit by a major Russian drone assault on Kyiv and other cities. - AFP