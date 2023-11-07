At least two killed, 10 injured as overpass collapses in Bangkok

BANGKOK: At least two people were killed and another 10 injured after a segment of an overpass under construction collapsed at Lat Krabang district in Bangkok on Monday evening.

A 500-meter section of the elevated overpass under construction collapsed onto the road below at around 6 pm (local time) on Monday.

The segment, which is part of the 2.2-kilometer On Nut-Lat Krabang elevated road project, was being lifted by a crane when it overturned, sending the concrete and steel structure crashing down onto vehicles and commercial buildings. Electricity in the area was cut and only resumed by midnight.

An official at Krabang district office Chatchaya Kamjan said the first victim was killed instantly when the segment collapsed.

He said the second victim was found by the search and rescue team when they inspected the site.

“The injured were rushed to nearest hospitals for treatment,” he said.

The initial findings suggest that the crane may have been overstressed or that there was a malfunction with the lifting apparatus.

Photos and video circulating on social media showed the collapsed segment and vehicles crushed underneath. - Bernama