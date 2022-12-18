Athens gives citizens €650m to cope with food price rises

ATHENS: The government in Athens wants to give Greeks a helping hand from February because of steep food price increases reported dpa.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in the Greek parliament on Saturday evening that the state would pay 10 per cent back to citizens for food purchases up to a certain amount. This measure will apply in the six months from February, he added.

Ten per cent repayments will be made for single people for food purchases up to €220 (US$233) per month. For each additional member of a family, the limit will increase by €100 up to a maximum of €1,000 of food purchases per month, the conservative government leader announced.

“We are trying to help as many households as possible,“ he said. The €650-million programme is to be financed by surplus taxes on the country’s refineries, he said. The government’s measure does not have to be approved by parliament.

Couples earning up to €24,000 a year will benefit from the programme. For each child, €5,000 will be added. More than 85 per cent of the country’s taxpayers should be helped with this programme, Mitsotakis estimated. - Bernama