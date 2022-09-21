Athens transport strike causes traffic gridlock

ATHENS: Public transport in the Greek capital of Athens ground to a standstill on Wednesday as unions called a 24-hour strike against a public sector reform bill seen as a precursor to privatisations.

The walkout affected the capital's metro, bus and trolley car services, causing widespread difficulties for commuters and motorists.

Train services to the Athens airport were exempted from the strike.

Unions say a bill to be approved later Wednesday will pave the way for the recruitment of temporary workers in public companies and result in additional privatisations.

Energy-linked price hikes, largely fuelled by the ongoing war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, have sent inflation to its highest rate in three decades in Greece.

Greek unions have announced a general strike on November 9 over the soaring cost of energy and key goods. - AFP