Aussie doctor freed after 7-year captivity in West Africa

SYDNEY: An 88-year-old Australian doctor has been released after more than seven years in captivity in West Africa, the government in Canberra said on Friday, reported German news agency (dpa).

“I am very pleased to advise that Dr Kenneth Elliott has been released after more than seven years in captivity in West Africa,“ Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

“Dr Elliott is safe and well, and has been reunited with his wife, Jocelyn, and their children.”

Kenneth and Jocelyn Elliott were kidnapped by a militant group believed to be linked to al-Qaeda in 2016 in Burkina Faso, where they had lived for more than 40 years and ran a medical clinic, according to Australian media reports.

Jocelyn Elliott was released later that year.

“We express our relief that Dr Elliott is free and thank the Australian government and all who have been involved to secure his release,“ Elliott’s family said in a statement.

“At 88 years old, and after many years away from home, Dr Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild his strength. We thank you for your understanding and sympathy.” - Bernama