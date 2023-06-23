Aussie PM: Diplomat squatting on Russian embassy’s site not a security threat

SYDNEY: A Russian diplomat allegedly squatting on the site of a vetoed embassy in Canberra is not a threat to national security, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, reported German news agency (dpa).

On June 15, the Australian government rushed through a new law to prevent Russia building an embassy near the country’s Parliament in Canberra due to national security concerns.

On Friday, Australian media published photos of a man, believed to be a Russian diplomat, who has been allegedly staying at the empty construction site.

Albanese told a press conference Australia would “stand up” for the country’s values and for national security.

“And a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security,“ he said.

“The site is secure and we are comfortable with our position.”

He was not concerned by the threat of legal action from Russia.

“We actually support the law. Russia hasn’t been real good with the law lately,“ Albanese said.

The prime minister reiterated Canberra’s condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“(Russia’s) illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine shows its contempt for the rule of law, for national sovereignty and for the way that it conducts its affairs.”

Moscow still has a presence in Australia at its existing premises in Griffith, a suburb in Canberra’s inner-south.-Bernama