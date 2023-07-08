Aussie police probing mushroom meal that killed three

SYDNEY: Australian police are investigating whether foul play is behind the deaths of three people in a suspected mushroom poisoning, reported German news agency (dpa).

Four people were taken to hospital on July 30 when they became ill after eating a meal at a home near Melbourne. Two women died in hospital on Friday, while a man died on Saturday.

A second man remained in hospital in critical condition on Monday.

Victoria Police executed a search warrant at a property over the weekend and interviewed a woman who was released pending further enquiries.

“The investigation surrounding the exact circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and police are liaising with the Department of Health in relation to the matter,“ police said in a statement.

In April, Victoria’s Department of Health released an advisory warning people that poisonous mushrooms, including Death Cap mushrooms and Yellow-staining mushrooms, were growing in the state.

“Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria,“ the department warned. - Bernama