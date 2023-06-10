Aussie police report fatal plane crash near Canberra

SYDNEY: A plane crashed in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday, with the number of people on board currently remained unknown, reported Xinhua.

NSW police confirmed in a statement that emergency services are now at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Gundaroo, a small village located about 35 km north of Canberra.

According to the statement, officers were called to a property on Hadlow Drive in Gundaroo just before 3.00 pm local time, following reports of a plane having crashed and caught alight.

The blaze was extinguished by the Rural Fire Service and police have established a crime scene. Officers are conducting inquiries into the incident, including confirming how many people were on board at the time.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified. -Bernama