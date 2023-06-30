Aussie teen charged with dangerous driving over fatal crash

SYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of Victoria said on Thursday that a teenage girl has been charged following a fatal collision in Locksley, a town in the state’s north, reported Xinhua.

At 8:30 am local time on Wednesday, a grey Holden Captiva was travelling along the Hume Highway when it collided with a truck near Alexandersons Road.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the front passenger of the Holden, died at the scene, while the 14-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a male passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 45-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to Victoria Police, the driver of the Holden has been charged with dangerous driving. She is expected to face a children’s court at a later date.

The latest figure from the police showed that Victoria has 154 lives lost on the road this year, registering a 30.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. - Bernama