Australia lifts mask mandate for airports amid rising Covid cases

CANBERRA: The Australian government has acknowledged the recommendation that mask-wearing will no longer be mandated in airport terminals but still be required on all flights, reported Xinhua.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the federal government announced that on the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the mask mandate in airport terminals will be lifted from Saturday.

But travellers will still be required to wear masks on planes to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The AHPPC said it did not consider the mask mandate in airports to be “proportionate” amid relaxed mask rules in most other environments across the country.

“The government notes the AHPPC has strongly recommended Australians continue to wear masks as a key measure to help minimise the spread of Covid-19 and influenza,“ the government statement said.

“Masks help us protect the most vulnerable in our community who are unable to get vaccinated and people who have a higher risk of developing severe illness,“ it said.

The announcement came when the nation’s Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

On Wednesday morning, Australia reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases and more than 40 deaths. — Bernama