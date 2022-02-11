Australia to change Covid-19 vaccination terms

CANBERRA: Australia’s vaccine advisory body has recommended to change the term of “fully vaccinated” against coronavirus to “up to date” or “overdue” said Xinhua.

The Australian government recently received advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) about the Covid-19 vaccination status, with people aged 16 and over having had a booster shot now considered “up to date” with immunisations.

Under the new rules, an eligible person who has not had a booster Covid-19 vaccine within six months of their second dose will be considered “overdue”.

Australians aged 16 years and older are currently eligible for a booster shot three months after their second dose.

The cabinet on Thursday night also endorsed an Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) statement on mandatory booster vaccinations in aged care facilities.

On Friday morning, Australia reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths including 19 in New South Wales, 13 in Victoria and 14 in Queensland.

As of Thursday, there were 3,414 cases being treated in Australian hospitals including 267 in intensive care units, according to the Department of Health. — Bernama