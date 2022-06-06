Australian doctors burnt out by ‘failing’ health system

CANBERRA: Many Australian doctors are experiencing burnout amid intense pressure on the hospital system, a survey suggested.

John Wilson, the outgoing president of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), on Monday revealed a RACP survey that found 87 per cent of doctors were experiencing burnout, potentially causing major risks to patient safety, said Xinhua.

It comes amid a “perfect storm” of surging coronavirus cases, staff shortages and the resurgence of influenza after Covid-19 restrictions largely mitigated its spread over the last two years.

Wilson in May resigned from a hospital in Melbourne after 30 years, declaring he could no longer work in a “failing” system.

“It’s at a stage now where practitioners, not only in medicine but also in nursing and allied health, are all thinking, ‘Why am I doing this? It’s not actually good for my health, and may in fact be dangerous,‘” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

“Doctors are run off their feet and getting burned out. Beds are not available and waiting times are growing.

“The healthcare system that we’re working in at the moment now is failing and the evidence of that is absolutely clear,“ he said.

Australia on Monday reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths -- 14 in Victoria, three in New South Wales and one each in South Australia and Western Australia.

The data does not include the Australian Capital Territory, which has not been able to provide Covid-19 updates since Friday due to a technical issue. - Bernama