Australian man accused of being major heroin smuggler

SYDNEY: A man from Sydney has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating one of the largest heroin smuggling operations in recent Australian history, police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested at Sydney airport on Saturday after he was deported from Turkey, Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement, reported German news agency dpa.

Police allege the man has been based in a number of countries since March 2020 and is responsible for organising the importation of 347.9 kilogrammes of heroin into Sydney in December 2020, while based in Thailand.

Police believe the man has “extensive links” to transnational organised crime groups, the statement said.

Turkish authorities first detained the man in January.

He has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs and faces life imprisonment.

AFP Commander Transnational Operations Richard Chin praised the work of authorities.

“The AFP has a priority focus on transnational serious and organised crime figures targetting Australia from overseas. This arrest is a testament to our close partnership with Turkish authorities who continue to demonstrate their strong commitment to creating a hostile environment for organised crime,“ he said.

“Illicit drugs like heroin cause significant harm to the Australian community; they are an impost on our health system and negatively impact every aspect of society.” - Bernama