Australian NSW premier resigns following corruption probe

SYDNEY: Premier of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian announced Friday that she would be resigning from public office, effective as soon as the state elects a new leader, Xinhua reported.

The news came after it was revealed earlier in the day that she was under investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), regarding a conflict of interest around grant funding she oversaw.

“Resigning at this time is against every instinct of my well-being ... I love my job and serving the community but I have been given no option following the statement,” said Berejiklian.

The ICAC will probe whether Berejiklian breached the public trust and was liable to encourage the corruption of her ex-boyfriend, former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire.

Public hearings for the investigation would begin on Monday, Oct 18 when the premier is expected to front the commission.

“Serving you has been the greatest privilege of my life. Please know that every day I gave it my all and worked as hard as I could to create a better future for the state and its people,” said Berejiklian.- Bernama