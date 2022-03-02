Australian PM tests positive for Covid-19

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Morrison said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms in a statement released on his official website late Tuesday night, said Xinhua.

He tested daily since Sunday, including Tuesday morning, with all tests returning negative results, according to the statement.

“I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test tonight which returned a positive result late this evening,“ he said.

He is in isolation at home in Sydney, while his wife and children, having all tested negative, will isolate for seven days at home as close contacts.

He said that he would continue to work during isolation. — Bernama