Australian policeman cleared of murder over Indigenous shooting

SYDNEY: An Australian police officer was cleared of murder Friday over the fatal shooting of an Indigenous teenager, in a verdict immediately criticised by relatives and elders frustrated by the high number of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Despite several public inquiries and numerous trials, no Australian police officer has ever been convicted of murder over the death of an Indigenous person in custody.

More than 500 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody since 1991, when detailed records began, including at least 11 in the last seven months.

A jury in Darwin found Constable Zachary Rolfe not guilty of murder over the killing of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, deciding that all three shots fired by the police officer in a remote town on November 9, 2019 were justified.

Rolfe was also found not guilty of lesser charges of manslaughter and a violent act causing death.

Family and elders from the Indigenous community cried and wailed outside the Darwin court following the unanimous verdict.

“We are deeply saddened by the result and cannot put our grief into words,“ Walker’s cousin Samara Fernandez-Brown told reporters.

“We’re deeply disappointed, and though we’ve been given a trial, I can’t with honesty say that it’s been fair,“ she said, vowing that the family would not give up their struggle.

In a brief statement outside court, Rolfe said he welcomed the decision.

“Obviously, I think it was the right decision to make, but a lot of people are hurting today -- Kumanjayi’s family and his community -- and it didn’t need to get to this point, so I’m going to leave this space for them,“ he said.

- Three shots -

The jury heard from more than 40 witnesses during the trial, which centred on the question of whether Rolfe acted reasonably during an attempted arrest for a breach of bail conditions when he chose to fire his Glock handgun into Walker for a second and third time.

The prosecution argued that Rolfe's first shot incapacitated Walker, who was struggling with another police officer while holding a pair of scissors, and that the second and third shots -- one or both of which were fatal -- were excessive and went against his training as a police officer.

However, the jury sided with the defence, which argued that Rolfe, now 30, feared for his and his partner’s lives because Walker was holding an “edged weapon” during the struggle.

The defence said Rolfe knew that the teenager had come at other police with a hatchet just a few days before the shooting.

Rolfe told the court he did not realise until after he fired all three shots -- in just over three seconds -- that the edged weapon Walker was holding was a pair of surgical scissors.

Both the prosecution and defence returned many times to the officers' body camera footage, which showed Rolfe and his partner confronting Walker as well as the ensuing scuffle and shooting.

“It’s all good. He was stabbing you, he was stabbing me,“ Rolfe could be heard telling his partner after firing his weapon.

The footage also captured the shooting's chaotic aftermath as the Yuendumu community realised the teenager had been shot, as well as the officer's failed attempts to save Walker's life.

- 'Another sad day' -

Rolfe was arrested four days after Walker died, which his lawyers argued showed there was no “meaningful investigation” into what happened.

In the lead up to the shooting, tensions between the Northern Territory's Indigenous population and law enforcement had flared, after police shot another 19-year-old First Nations teenager six times near where the Rolfe trial played out.

Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves, a community elder, responded to the ruling with anger to waiting media.

“It’s another sad day; I just say -- when we are going to get justice?! When?!” he said.

“Enough is enough! It’s got to stop.” - AFP